Tar Heel Talk: January 22nd, 2017

According to a new report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the vast majority of all human trafficking victims– some 71-percent– are women and girls and one third are children.

Studies show that almost every country in the world is affected by human trafficking. The United States, North Carolina, and the Triangle are no exceptions. The Salvation Army has launched a program that’s working to provide awareness and support to human trafficking victims and the communities in which they live. This episode highlights Project FIGHT and other statewide efforts to end human trafficking.