Tar Heel Talk: February 5th, 2017

Topic: Stephen Barrington/Campaign 4 Change

Guests: Otis Lyons, Executive Director/Founder, Campaign 4 Change

Stephen Barrington, Actor

Campaign 4 Change is a nonprofit organization that is focused on reaching troubled youth through various ways, from academic support to athletics and the arts. Each year Campaign 4 Change puts on the production “Ridin’ Wit’ Joe Crack,” a drama based on the personal life experiences of former Durham gang leader and ex-drug dealer Otis Lyons aka Vegas Don. Lyons turned his life around and is committed to keeping young people from falling into his former lifestyle. Stephen grew up in Durham and resorted to a life of selling drugs until he met Lyons and agreed to be in the play. Barrington starred as the original Joe Crack in the Campaign 4 Change production and said it saved his life. He’s now working as a professional actor in Los Angeles and has appeared in Lifetime movies and TV series. Barrington returned to the Triangle to play the role Joe Crack again in the annual production of “Ridin’ Wit’ Joe Crack” in hopes of inspiring young people to make positive choices.