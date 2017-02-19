Tar Heel Talk: February 19th, 2017

Topic: African American Literary Tea

Guests: Sheila Morris, Event Coordinator, African American Literary Tea

Diane Hamilton, Committee Member, African American Literary Tea

This week’s episode highlights the 7th Annual African American Literary Tea. This year’s event focuses on Women Writers and Literary Freedom. The

African American Literary Tea will take place on Sunday, April 2nd from 2pm-4pm at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center in Cary. For more information call 919-460-4963 or log on to

www.townofcary.org

.