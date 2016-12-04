Tar Heel Talk: December 4th, 2016

Topic: The Affordable Care Act

Guests: Travis Battle, Program Manager, Marketplace Navigation, Community Care of Wake and Johnston Counties

Angela Cameron, Deputy Regional Director, Enroll America

Keith Ward, Patient Navigator, CapitalCare Collaborative

Open Enrollment has begun and will continue through January 31, 2017. There are nonpartisan experts to available to help anyone who either does not have insurance or has questions about the Affordable Care Act and options available.

