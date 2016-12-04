Tar Heel Talk: December 4th, 2016
Topic: The Affordable Care Act
Guests: Travis Battle, Program Manager, Marketplace Navigation, Community Care of Wake and Johnston Counties
Angela Cameron, Deputy Regional Director, Enroll America
Keith Ward, Patient Navigator, CapitalCare Collaborative
Open Enrollment has begun and will continue through January 31, 2017. There are nonpartisan experts to available to help anyone who either does not have insurance or has questions about the Affordable Care Act and options available.