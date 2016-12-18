Tar Heel Talk: December 18th, 2016

Topic: Kwanzaa



Guest: Lester Thomas, Pres., Ujima Group Inc.

This week’s show focuses on Kwanzaa, the seven-day holiday that begins on Dec. 26th and born,in part, from African harvest traditions. Kwanzaa is designed to celebrate and foster unity among African Americans. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Kwanzaa and the Town of Cary is holding a family celebration. The 22nd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration will take place on Thursday, December 29th at the Cary Arts Center from 11am to 5pm. The event is free and open to the public.