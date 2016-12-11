Tar Heel Talk: December 11th, 2016
Topic: Note in the Pocket
Guests: Dallas Bonavita, Executive Director, Note in the Pocket
Briony Voorhees, Assistant Operations Manager, Note in the Pocket
Rebecca Strangio, Pres. Teen Board
Katherine Gring, Teen Board Member
Darlene Johnson, Director of School Social Work, Wake Co. Public Schools
About 53,000 students in Wake County alone live at or below the poverty level. Note in the Pocket is a local nonprofit that collects clothing for children who are homeless or low income. The organization provides clothing for hundreds of students throughout Wake County each month.