Tar Heel Talk: April 2nd, 2017
Topic: Green Chair Project/Y-Achievers/J&J
Guests:
Ronda Moore, RWJJ Fundraising Co-chair
Kendall Harris, Sr. Dir. Clarence E. Lightner Y Achievers
Jackie Craig, Exec. Dir., The Green Chair Project
Thea Horton, RWJJ President
Shelby Brown, RWJJ Teen President
This week’s show focuses on a number of organizations and efforts to help children and families in need throughout the Wake County area. On Saturday, April 29th, the Raleigh Wake Chapter of Jack and Jill of America will hold its annual Jazz Brunch. This year’s event will honor people and organizations changing lives in Wake County.
Among the groups being recognized are YMCA Clarence E. Lightner Y Achievers Program for Minority Teens and The Green Chair Project. The Y Achievers program is designed specifically for minority students in grades 6 -12 to help prepare them for life after high school. The Green Chair project provides household furnishings to those recovering from homelessness, crisis or disaster.