Tar Heel Talk: April 2nd, 2017

T opic: Green Chair Project/Y-Achievers/J&J

Guests:

Ronda Moore, RWJJ Fundraising Co-chair

Kendall Harris, Sr. Dir. Clarence E. Lightner Y Achievers

Jackie Craig, Exec. Dir., The Green Chair Project

Thea Horton, RWJJ President

Shelby Brown, RWJJ Teen President





This week’s show focuses on a number of organizations and efforts to help children and families in need throughout the Wake County area. On Saturday, April 29th, the Raleigh Wake Chapter of Jack and Jill of America will hold its annual Jazz Brunch. This year’s event will honor people and organizations changing lives in Wake County.