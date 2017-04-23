Tar Heel Talk: April 23rd, 2017
Topic: Social Media
Guests: Laura Tierney, Founder and President, The Social Institute
Gail Marie, Managing Editor, The Social Institute
According to a study by the Pew Research Center, more than nine out of 10 teenagers have at least one social media account. That’s Instagram, Snapchat, Tumblr, Vine, Twitter and Facebook. And while much attention has been paid to the negative effects of social media, this week’s guests, focus on the positive. The Social Institute is an organization that teaches teens, parents and others positive ways to navigate the world of social media.