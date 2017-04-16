Tar Heel Talk: April 16th, 2017

Topic: White Oak Foundation

Guests: Rev. Charles Tyner, Founder & CEO, White Oak Foundation

Schelle Purcell, Client, White Oak Foundation

Sondra Collins, Co-chair, Building a Firm Foundation Capital Campaign

The White Oak Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides programs and services for families in crisis as well as those seeking homeownership and economic stability. The group also provides meals and financial assistance for seniors and scholarships and summer programs for youth. The White Oak Foundation is working to build a community resource center to increase their outreach efforts.