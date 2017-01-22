Super Bowl Super Weekend Program Schedule

Sure this weekend is the Super Bowl, to be specific, Super Bowl LI on FOX 50, but there’s also a lot of other, shall we say, SUPER shows all weekend long on FOX 50.

Here’s a handy-dandy program guide to get you through Super Bowl weekend.

SATURDAY, Feb 4

8.00pm 2017 NFL Honors

The NFL recognizes its best players, performances and plays from the 2016 season. Among the many awards will be the winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. This year’s finalists include: Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers, Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals and Eli Manning of the New York Giants.

SUNDAY, Feb 5

11:00am Road to the Super Bowl

An NFL FILMS award winning series is an inside look at the unforgettable moments, greatest performances, and most dominant teams of the 2016 NFL season.

12Noon Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Super Bowl Special

Skip and Shannon will give their unfiltered, incisive, and passionate opinions on the biggest game of the year.

1.00pm FOX Super Bowl Kickoff

2.00pm FOX Super Bowl Pregame

6.30pm Super Bowl LI

New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

10.00pm FOX Super Bowl Post-Game

10.30pm 24: Legacy Series Premiere

24: LEGACY is the next chapter in the groundbreaking and award-winning action series from Emmy Award-winning executive producer Howard Gordon (“Homeland,” “24: Live Another Day”), Academy Award- and Emmy Award-winning executive producer Brian Grazer (“A Beautiful Mind,” “24”), writers and executive producers Manny Coto and Evan Katz (“24,” “24: Live Another Day”), director and executive producer Stephen Hopkins (“24”) and executive producer and original series star Kiefer Sutherland.

Starring Corey Hawkins (“Straight Outta Compton”), Miranda Otto (“Homeland”) and Jimmy Smits (“Sons of Anarchy”), 24: LEGACY chronicles an adrenaline-fueled race against the clock to stop a devastating terrorist attack on United States soil – in the same real-time format that has propelled this genre-defining series.

SEE THE TRAILER HERE

11.30pm WRAL News on FOX 50