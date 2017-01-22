Super Bowl Super Stats

Super Bowl LI…or “51” to any other Greek-letter challenged people like myself…is set.

The Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots. Kick-off is 6:30pm on Sunday, February 5…but you knew that, right?!?!

How will the game go down? You have 4-time Super Bowl champions New England playing Atlanta, a team who has only been in the Super Bowl…twice!

NFL.com has put together a fascinating look at how the two teams really stack up. No odds favorites, just the, as they call it, “mind-blowing stats”.

Super Bowl LI

Sunday, Feb 5

Kick-off at 6:30pm on FOX 50