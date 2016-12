Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Lee Daniels – creator and executive producer of broadcast’s No. 1 series, EMPIRE – partners with Tom Donaghy (“The Whole Truth”) to pull back the curtain on music’s gritty and dark reality in STAR. Featuring a soundtrack of original music and stunning music performances, STAR follows three talented singers, desperate for a new start and with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cut-throat music business on their road to success.