REPUBLIC RECORDS & TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX TELEVISION RELEASE STAR: THE PREMIERE EP

STAR: THE PREMIERE EP

Republic Records and Twentieth Century Fox Television release STAR: The Premiere EP at all digital retailers.

STAR, the highly anticipated new television series created by Academy® Award and Golden Globe® nominee Lee Daniels (Empire) and Tom Donaghy (The Whole Truth), features original music and stunning performances from an all-star cast and impressive group of rising young talent.

In advance of its network debut, the four-song EP features original music from the pilot episode. “I Bring Me,” one of the standout tracks from the EP,showcases the R&B swagger, pop prowess, and musical energy at the heart of this powerful and inspiring drama. A companion music video for “I Bring Me” was released on December 14th coinciding with the premiere.

Check out the full tracklisting for STAR: The Premiere EP below.

STAR follows three talented singers – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start – with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cut-throat music business on their road to success. But reality soon dawns on the girls’ fantasies, and they start to learn that ambition often comes at a cost.

TRACKLISTING:

”I Can Be” ”One Day” ”Break Yo Chest” “I Bring Me”

ABOUT STAR

Meet STAR (newcomer Jude Demorest), a tough-as-nails young woman, who came up in the foster care system and decides one day to take control of her destiny. Star tracks down her sister, SIMONE (newcomer Brittany O’Grady), and her Instagram bestie, ALEXANDRA (newcomer Ryan Destiny), and together, the trio journeys to Atlanta with the hope of becoming music superstars.

Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award, Grammy Award and Golden Globe Award winner Queen Latifah (“Bessie,” “Bringing Down The House”) stars as CARLOTTA, a surrogate mother to the young crew that includes COTTON (newcomer Amiyah Scott). Emmy Award nominee Benjamin Bratt (“24: Live Another Day,” “Law & Order”) plays JAHIL, a down-on-his-luck talent agent looking to revitalize his career, who’s taken a certain interest in Star. The series will also feature guest star and Grammy Award winner Lenny Kravitz (“Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” “The Hunger Games”).

ABOUT REPUBLIC RECORDS

A division of Universal Music Group, the world’s leading music company, Republic is home to an all-star roster of multi-platinum, award-winning legends and superstar artists such as Ariana Grande, Black Sabbath, Florence + the Machine, Gotye, James Blake, James Bay, John Mellencamp, Keith Richards, Nickelback, Of Monsters and Men, Seth MacFarlane, The Weeknd, Zendaya, among many others. Founded by brothers and chief executives Monte and Avery Lipman, it is also comprised of innovative business ventures including American Recordings (The Avett Brothers), Brushfire (Jack Johnson), Cash Money (Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj), John Varvatos Records (Zac Brown Band), Lava Records (Jessie J, Lorde), Monkeywrench (Pearl Jam), Casablanca Records (Stromae, Tïesto), NBC’s The Voice, School Boy Records (PSY, Sheppard), among others. In addition, Republic maintains a long-standing strategic alliance with country powerhouse Big Machine Label Group which is comprised of Big Machine Records (Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line) and Dot Records (Maddie + Tae).

ABOUT TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX TELEVISION

A 21st Century Fox company, Twentieth Century Fox Television is one of the industry’s most prolific suppliers of primetime television programming and entertainment content, including Dan Fogelman’s new smash hit, “This Is Us;” the No. 1 series on broadcast television, “Empire,” from Lee Daniels, Danny Strong and Brian Grazer; the five-time Emmy Award-winning blockbuster comedy “Modern Family”; the pop culture phenomenon “American Horror Story”; the hit comedies “Fresh Off The Boat” and “The Last Man On Earth”; and the longest-running primetime scripted series in the history of television, “The Simpsons.” The studio’s cable production division, Fox 21 Television Studios, is responsible for the Emmy Award- and Golden Globe Award-winning “Homeland”; the critically acclaimed “The Americans” (with FX Productions); and Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson’s sensation “The People V. OJ Simpson” which kicked off the “American Crime Story” anthology. Twentieth Century Fox Television is a division of Fox Television Group, led by Chairmen and CEOs Gary Newman and Dana Walden.