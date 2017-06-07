POST YOUR PRINCE PURPLE!
SUBMIT A PHOTO OF YOUR PRINCE PURPLE!
Got a picture of Fido in a purple sweater? POST IT!
Is your favorite coffee mug purple? POST IT!
Are purple flowers blooming in your garden? POST IT!
Does your child drag around a purple blankie? POST IT!
HERE’S WHAT YOU COULD WIN:
4 TICKETS and a PARKING PASS to
NC SYMPHONY’S
“The Music of Prince”
on June 7, 2017 @ 7:30pm
$50 GIFT CARD to
BARE BONES RALEIGH
One OVAL CUT AMETHYST GEM NECKLACE
set in Yellow Gold from
RALEIGH DIAMOND Fine Jewelry