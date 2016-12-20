New Year of New Shows

2017 isn’t just about a NEW YEAR, it’s also about NEW TV shows on FOX 50! Check out all the “newness” coming your way, and click on the show name to find out more.

NEW SHOWS

The Mick – special preview SUN, Jan 1 / all-new TUE, Jan 3 (see the trailer here)

STAR – WED, Jan 4 (see the trailer here)

My Kitchen Rules – series premiere THUR, Jan 12 (see the trailer here)

APB – series premiere MON, Feb 6 (see the trailer here)

24: Legacy – event series premiere SUN, Feb 5 after the Super Bowl / all-new MON, Feb 6 (see the trailer here)

NEW SEASONS

Bones: The Final Chapter – season premiere TUE, Jan 3 (see the trailer here)

Sleepy Hollow – season premiere FRI, Jan 6

MasterChef Jr – season premiere THUR, Feb 9 (see the trailer here)

NEW NIGHT

Hell’s Kitchen – moves to Thursday starting JAN 5

Rosewood – moves to Friday starting JAN 6

NEW CHAMPION

Super Bowl 51 – SUN, Feb 5