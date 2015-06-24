HOLA: September 17, 2017

HIGHLIGHTS FROM SEPTEMBER 17

Latin Culture

Verónica traveled to the Galápagos Islands where she had an unforgettable experience. The islands were declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and she will share details about this amazing location.

Cultura Latina

Verónica viajó a las Islas Galápagos donde tuvo una experiencia inolvidable. Estas islas fueron declaradas Patrimonio Natural de la Humanidad por la UNESCO y ella nos compartirá más detalles.

Latin Culture

During Verónica’s visit to the Galápagos Islands, she had the opportunity to interview Celso Montalvo, a naturalist that works in the National Park of Galápagos. We will learn why this place is so astounding and unique.

Cultura Latina

Durante la visita de Verónica a las Islas Galápagos tuvo la oportunidad de entrevistar a Celso Montalvo un Naturalista que trabaja en el parque Nacional de Galápagos. Podremos aprender por qué este lugar es tan único y sorprendente.

Latin Cooking

Chef Verónica had a wonderful experience in the beautiful Galápagos Islands. She will teach us the paradise’s authentic recipe for Shrimp Ceviche.

Cocina Latina

A través de la gran experiencia que nuestra Chef Verónica tuvo en las hermosas Islas de Galápagos, ella nos enseñará la receta auténtica del Ceviche de Camarón de este lindo paraíso.

Young Latino Achiever

Our Young Latino Achiever is Juan Pablo Neri. He is a great student and a great musician.

Jóvenes Latinos Triunfadores

Nuestro joven Latino triunfador es Juan Pablo Neri. Es un gran estudiante y un gran músico.

Latino Leader

Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers



Our Latino Leader of the week is Alvaro Retana from Costa Rica. He is a Distinguished Engineer at Cisco.

Líder Latino

Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas



Nuestro Líder Latino de la semana es Álvaro Retana de Costa Rica. Él es un ingeniero distinguido en Cisco..