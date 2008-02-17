HOLA: August 27, 2017
HIGHLIGHTS FROM AUGUST 27
Latin Dance
Nancy and Tom are a couple who will dance Tango, a typical dance from Argentina.
Latin Cooking
Chef Veronica will share one of her favorite desserts from Argentina – Pasta Frola.
Latino Organization
We will learn more about the NC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Young Latina Achiever
María Duran is Young Latina achiever that right now is persuing her P.hD at UNC.
Latina Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latina Leader of the week is María Arias from Ecuador. She is a doctor at Duke.
