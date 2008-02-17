HOLA: August 27, 2017

Latin Dance – Tango; Latin Cooking – Pasta Frola; Latino Organization – NC Chamber of Commerce; Young Latina Achiever – María Duran; Latina Leader – María Arias;

HIGHLIGHTS FROM AUGUST 27

Latin DanceTango

Nancy and Tom are a couple who will dance Tango, a typical dance from Argentina.

 

Baile Latino

Latin CookingPasta Frola

Chef Veronica will share one of her favorite desserts from Argentina – Pasta Frola.

 

Cocina Latina

Chef Verónica compartirá uno de sus postres favoritos de Argentina – Pasta Frola.

Latino OrganizationNorth Carolina Chamber of Commerce

We will learn more about the NC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

 

Organización Latina

Aprenderemos más acerca de la cámara de Comercio Hispana de Carolina del Norte.

Young Latina AchieverMaria Duran

María Duran is Young Latina achiever that right now is persuing her P.hD at UNC.

Joven Latina Triunfadora

María Duran es una joven Latina triunfadora que ahora mismo está haciendo su P.hD en UNC.

Latina LeaderMaria Arias
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latina Leader of the week is María Arias from Ecuador. She is a doctor at Duke.

Líder Latina
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestra Líder Latina de la semana es María Arias de Ecuador. Ella es Doctora en Duke.

 

