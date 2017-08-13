HOLA: August 20, 2017

Music – Latin Jazz; Latino Organization – Centro Para Familias Hispanas; Latin Dance – Venezuelan Dance; Latin Cooking – Sopa de Pollo; Latino Leader – Mauricio Castillo;

HIGHLIGHTS FROM AUGUST 20

MusicLatin Jazz

We are going to learn about Latin Jazz.

 

Música

Vamos a aprender sobre Jazz Latino.

Latino OrganizationCentro Para Familias Hispanas

We wanted to share information about Latino Organizations from around the Triangle. We had the opportunity to talk with the Director of Centro Para Familias Hispanas. She will tell us about the organization and their services.

Organización Latina

Queremos compartir información sobre organizaciones latinas de todo el Triángulo. Tuvimos la oportunidad de hablar con la Directora del Centro Para Familias Hispanas. Ella nos contará sobre la organización y sus servicios.

Latin DanceLatin Dance

We will have a wonderful Venezuelan dance group.

 

Baile Latino

Tendremos un maravilloso grupo de danza venezolano.

Latin Cookingsoup

Chef JP will teach us how to make a soup that is very popular in Central and South America.

Cocina Latina

Chef JP nos enseñará cómo hacer una sopa muy popular de Centro y Sur América.

Latino LeaderMauricio Castillo - Latino Leader
Our Latino Leader of the Week is Mauricio Castillo, Professor of Radiology and Chief Program Director of Neuroradiology.

Líder Latino
