HOLA: July 30, 2017

Organization – Rise Against Hunger; Latin Cooking – Pastel de Papa; Latin Dance – Tango; Latina Leader of the Week – Kristal Díaz;

HIGHLIGHTS FROM JULY 30

OrganizationRise Against Hunger

Katerina Struett from Rise Against Hunger will tell us about a nonprofit organization that aims to end hunger.

Organización

Katerina Struett de Rise Against Hunger nos contará acerca de una organización sin ánimo de lucro que pretende acabar con el hambre.

Latin CookingPastel de Papa

Chef Verónica will be showing us how to prepare Pastel de Papa (Shepherd’s Pie Potato), which is very popular in Chile and Argentina.

Cocina Latina

Nuestra Chef Verónica nos enseñará cómo preparar Pastel de Papa, muy popular en Chile y Argentina.

Latin DanceTango

Nancy and Tom are a couple who will dance Tango, a typical dance from Argentina.


Baile Latino

Nancy and Tom are a couple who will dance Tango, a typical dance from Argentina.

Latina LeaderKristal Diaz
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latina Leader of the week is Kristal Díaz from Puerto Rico. She is the Global Execution Leader at IBM.

Líder Latina
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestra líder Latina de la semana es Kristal Díaz de Puerto Rico. Ella es la líder Global de ejecución de IBM.

 

