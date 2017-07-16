HOLA: July 16, 2017

Information – Liani Yirka; Latin Cooking – Palta Reina; Latina Leader of the Week – Katty Struett;

HIGHLIGHTS FROM JULY 16

InformationRace Why Are We Different

Liani Yirka, from the Museum of Life and Science, will tell us about the exhibit “Race: Are We So Different.” The exhibit is also available for Spanish speakers.

Información

Liani Yirka, del Museo de Ciencias Naturales, nos contará sobre la exposición “Raza: Somos tan diferentes.” La exposición también está disponible para los hispanohablantes.

Latin CookingPalta Reina

Chef Veronica will teach us how to make “Palta Reina,” which is a delicious dish from Chile.

Cocina Latina

La Chef Verónica nos enseñará cómo hacer “Palta Reina,” que es un delicioso plato de Chile.

Latina LeaderKatty Struett
Our Latina Leader is Katty Struett from Chile. She is the Director ‎ of Human Resources at Rise Against Hunger.

Líder Latina
Nuestra líder Latina es Katty Struett de Chile. Ella es la Directora de recursos humanos de Rise Against Hunger.

 

