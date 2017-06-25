HOLA: June 25, 2017

Information – Guatemalan Consulate; Information – Jorge Archila; Organization – Asociacion de Guatemaltecos en Raleigh; Latin Cooking – Locro de Papa; Latino Leader of the Week – Miguel Castillo;

HIGHLIGHTS FROM JUNE 18

InformationGuatemalan Consulate

The Guatemalan President came to Raleigh for the inauguration of the new Guatemalan Consulate General. Elaine Marshalls attended this event and will share the details with us.

Información

El Presidente guatemalteco vino a Raleigh para la inauguración del nuevo Consulado General de Guatemala. Elaine Marshalls asistió a este evento y competirá información con nosotros.

InformationJorge Archila

We interviewed Jorge Archila – the new Consul General of Guatemala in Raleigh

 

Información

Entrevistamos a Jorge Archila – el nuevo Cónsul General de Guatemala en Raleigh

OrganizationAsociacion de Guatemaltecos en Raleigh

We interviewed local Guatemalans from the organization “Asociacion de Guatemaltecos en Raleigh.”

Organización

Entrevistamos a guatemaltecos locales de la organización “Asociacion de Guatemaltecos en Raleigh.”

Latin CookingLocro de Papa

Chef Veronica will teach a delicious soup from Ecuador called “Locro de Papa.”

Cocina Latina

La Chef Verónica nos va a enseñar una deliciosa sopa de Ecuador que se llama “Locro de Papa.”

Latino LeaderMiguel Castillo
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latino Leader of the Week is Miguel Castillo from Ecuador. He is a faculty member of NC State University.

Líder Latino
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestro líder Latino de la semana es Miguel Castillo de Ecuador. Él es un miembro de la Facultad de la Universidad NC State

 

