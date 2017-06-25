HOLA: June 25, 2017
Information – Guatemalan Consulate; Information – Jorge Archila; Organization – Asociacion de Guatemaltecos en Raleigh; Latin Cooking – Locro de Papa; Latino Leader of the Week – Miguel Castillo;
HIGHLIGHTS FROM JUNE 18
Information
The Guatemalan President came to Raleigh for the inauguration of the new Guatemalan Consulate General. Elaine Marshalls attended this event and will share the details with us.
Información
El Presidente guatemalteco vino a Raleigh para la inauguración del nuevo Consulado General de Guatemala. Elaine Marshalls asistió a este evento y competirá información con nosotros.
Information
We interviewed Jorge Archila – the new Consul General of Guatemala in Raleigh
Información
Entrevistamos a Jorge Archila – el nuevo Cónsul General de Guatemala en Raleigh
Organization
We interviewed local Guatemalans from the organization “Asociacion de Guatemaltecos en Raleigh.”
Organización
Entrevistamos a guatemaltecos locales de la organización “Asociacion de Guatemaltecos en Raleigh.”
Latin Cooking
Chef Veronica will teach a delicious soup from Ecuador called “Locro de Papa.”
Cocina Latina
La Chef Verónica nos va a enseñar una deliciosa sopa de Ecuador que se llama “Locro de Papa.”
Latino Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latino Leader of the Week is Miguel Castillo from Ecuador. He is a faculty member of NC State University.
Líder Latino
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestro líder Latino de la semana es Miguel Castillo de Ecuador. Él es un miembro de la Facultad de la Universidad NC State
