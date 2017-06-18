HOLA: June 18, 2017

Organization – Rick Van Sant; Organization – Lorena Patterson; Organization – Global NC; Latino Leader of the Week – Rodolfo Ruiz;

Click Here to Watch This Week's Episode

HIGHLIGHTS FROM JUNE 18

OrganizationRick Van Sant

Rick Van Sant is the Executive Director of Go Global NC and he will share information with us about this amazing organization.

Organización

Rick Van Sant es el Director Ejecutivo de Go Global NC y compartirá con nosotros información acerca de esta increíble organización.

OrganizationLorena Patterson

We interviewed Lorena Patterson who is the Director of Latino Initiatives at Go Global NC. She will tell us how this program has changing the lives of many people.

Organización

Entrevistamos a Lorena Patterson quien es el Directora de iniciativas latinas en Go Global NC. Ella nos dirá cómo este programa ha cambiando la vida de muchas personas.

OrganizationGo Global NC

We will show North Carolinians who went to Mexico through Go Global NC and they will share their experiences.

Organización

Vamos a mostrar personas de Carolina del Norte que fueron a México a través de Go Global NC donde ellos compartirán sus experiencias.

Latino LeaderRodolfo Ruiz
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latino Leader of the Week is Rodolfo Ruiz from Mexico. He is a Senior Manager at Lenovo.

Líder Latino
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestro líder Latino de la semana es Rodolfo Ruiz de México. Él es gerente senior en Lenovo.

 

HOLA: June 18, 2017

GO_Raleigh_sponsor_logo

HOLA_Sponsor_Que-Pasa_290

GOTriangle-primary-color

HolaSponsor_JSFarrin

Railhawks_logo

HOLA: June 18, 2017
HOLA: June 18, 2017

Connect with HOLA NC

  • HOLA Facebook
  • HOLA Twitter
  • HOLA YouTube
  • FOX 50 Facebook

Email

Have an idea for an upcoming show?

Have a comment about HOLA NC you’d like to share with us?

If you would like to connect with HOLA NC via email, please contact us at holanc@fox50.com

 
 