HOLA: June 18, 2017
Organization – Rick Van Sant; Organization – Lorena Patterson; Organization – Global NC; Latino Leader of the Week – Rodolfo Ruiz;
HIGHLIGHTS FROM JUNE 18
Organization
Rick Van Sant is the Executive Director of Go Global NC and he will share information with us about this amazing organization.
Organización
Rick Van Sant es el Director Ejecutivo de Go Global NC y compartirá con nosotros información acerca de esta increíble organización.
Organization
We interviewed Lorena Patterson who is the Director of Latino Initiatives at Go Global NC. She will tell us how this program has changing the lives of many people.
Organización
Entrevistamos a Lorena Patterson quien es el Directora de iniciativas latinas en Go Global NC. Ella nos dirá cómo este programa ha cambiando la vida de muchas personas.
Organization
We will show North Carolinians who went to Mexico through Go Global NC and they will share their experiences.
Organización
Vamos a mostrar personas de Carolina del Norte que fueron a México a través de Go Global NC donde ellos compartirán sus experiencias.
Latino Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latino Leader of the Week is Rodolfo Ruiz from Mexico. He is a Senior Manager at Lenovo.
Líder Latino
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestro líder Latino de la semana es Rodolfo Ruiz de México. Él es gerente senior en Lenovo.
Have an idea for an upcoming show?
Have a comment about HOLA NC you’d like to share with us?
If you would like to connect with HOLA NC via email, please contact us at holanc@fox50.com