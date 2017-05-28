HOLA: May 28, 2017

Music – Alejandro Santoyo; Latin Cooking – Bacalaitos; Latina Leader of the Week – Mary Quezada; Transportation – Juan Carlos Erickson;

HIGHLIGHTS FROM MAY 28

MusicAlejandro Santoyo

We interviewed Alejandro Santoyo a pianist and composer who grew up in Mexico. He will tell us about his experiences being a musician and professor.

Música

Entrevistamos a Alejandro Santoyo, un pianista y compositor que creció en México. Él nos dirá acerca de sus experiencias de ser un músico y profesor.

Latin CookingLatin Cooking Chef JP

Chef JP invited a friend from Puerto Rico who will teach us how to make Bacalaitos – a popular dish from Puerto Rico.

Cocina Latina

Chef JP invitó a un amigo de Puerto Rico que nos enseñará cómo hacer Bacalaitos – un plato popular de Puerto Rico.

 

Latina LeaderMary Quezada
Our Latina Leader of the Week is Mary Quezada from Venezuela. She is the Director of the Women’s Health Center at UNC.

Líder Latina
Nuestra líder Latina de la semana es Mary Quezada de Venezuela. Es la directora del centro de salud de la mujer en la UNC.

TransportationJuan Carlos Erickson
Juan Carlos Erickson from Go Triangle will show us how easy it is to take the bus from the Regional Transit Center.

Transporte
Juan Carlos Erickson de Go Triangle nos mostrará lo fácil que es tomar el autobús del centro de tránsito Regional.

 

