HOLA: May 14, 2017
Event – Youth Science & Technology Fair; Latin Cooking – Tortilla Española; Young Latino Achiever – Juan Pablo Neri; Latino Leader of the Week – Michael Cohen;
HIGHLIGHTS FROM MAY 14
Event
We interviewed Mexican Leaders, include the Consul General of Mexico, Remedios Gomez Arnau, who will tell us about the Youth Science and Technology Fair that they had at the Consulate.
Eventos
Entrevistamos a líderes mexicanos, incluyendo a la Cónsul General de México, Remedios Gómez Arnau, quien nos contará sobre la Feria de Ciencias y tecnología que tuvieron en el Consulado.
Latin Cooking
Chef Veronica will teach us a typical Spanish dish called tortilla española.
Cocina Latina
La Chef Verónica nos enseñará un plato típico español llamado tortilla española
Young Latino Achiever
Our Young Latino Achiever is Juan Pablo Neri. He is a great student and a great musician.
Jóvenes Latinos Triunfadores
Nuestro joven Latino triunfador es Juan Pablo Neri. Es un gran estudiante y un gran músico.
Latino Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latino Leader of the Week is Michael Cohen from Venezuela. He is a Doctor at Duke
Líder Latino
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestro líder Latino de la semana es Michael Cohen de Venezuela. Es Doctor en Duke
