HOLA: May 14, 2017

Event – Youth Science & Technology Fair; Latin Cooking – Tortilla Española; Young Latino Achiever – Juan Pablo Neri; Latino Leader of the Week – Michael Cohen;

HIGHLIGHTS FROM MAY 14

EventYouth Science Fair

We interviewed Mexican Leaders, include the Consul General of Mexico, Remedios Gomez Arnau, who will tell us about the Youth Science and Technology Fair that they had at the Consulate.

Eventos

Entrevistamos a líderes mexicanos, incluyendo a la Cónsul General de México, Remedios Gómez Arnau, quien nos contará sobre la Feria de Ciencias y tecnología que tuvieron en el Consulado.

Latin CookingTortilla Espanola 2

Chef Veronica will teach us a typical Spanish dish called tortilla española.


Cocina Latina

La Chef Verónica nos enseñará un plato típico español llamado tortilla española

Young Latino AchieverJuan Pablo Neri

Our Young Latino Achiever is Juan Pablo Neri. He is a great student and a great musician.

Jóvenes Latinos Triunfadores

Nuestro joven Latino triunfador es Juan Pablo Neri. Es un gran estudiante y un gran músico.

Latino LeaderMichael Cohen
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latino Leader of the Week is Michael Cohen from Venezuela. He is a Doctor at Duke

Líder Latino
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestro líder Latino de la semana es Michael Cohen de Venezuela. Es Doctor en Duke

 

