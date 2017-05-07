HOLA: May 7, 2017
Information – Monica Laliberte; Event – Children’s Day; Event – Ritmo Latino; Latin Cooking – Niños Envueltos; Latino Leader of the Week – Roberto Núñez;
HIGHLIGHTS FROM MAY 7
Information
Mónica Laliberte from 5 On Your Side will tell us about a serious online threat called RANSOMWARE.
Información
Mónica Laliberte de “5 A Su Lado” nos contará acerca de una amenaza en línea muy seria que es llamada RANSOMWARE.
Events
We are going to show how CAM, Raleigh’s Contemporary Art Museum, and the General Consulate of Mexico celebrated children’s day. This is a special day in Mexico and most Latino Countries.
Eventos
Vamos a mostrar cómo CAM, Museo de arte contemporáneo de Raleigh y el Consulado General de México celebraron el día de los niños. Este es un día especial en México y en la mayoría de los países latinos.
Events
The President of Diamante Inc, Roberto Perez, will invite us to an upcoming event called Ritmo Latino.
Eventos
El Presidente de Diamante Inc, Roberto Perez, nos invitan a un evento llamado a Ritmo Latino.
Latin Cooking
Chef Veronica will teach us how to make the delicious Argentinian dish Niños Envueltos or “Wrapped Children.”
Cocina Latina
Chef Verónica nos enseñará cómo hacer un delicioso plato argentino “Niños envueltos”.
Latino Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latino Leader of the Week is Roberto Núñez from Ecuador. He is a Professor at NC State.
Líder Latino
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestro líder Latino de la semana es Roberto Núñez de Ecuador. Es profesor de la Universidad NC State.
