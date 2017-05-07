HOLA: May 7, 2017

Information – Monica Laliberte; Event – Children’s Day; Event – Ritmo Latino; Latin Cooking – Niños Envueltos; Latino Leader of the Week – Roberto Núñez;

HIGHLIGHTS FROM MAY 7

InformationMónica Laliberte

Mónica Laliberte from 5 On Your Side will tell us about a serious online threat called RANSOMWARE.

Información

Mónica Laliberte de “5 A Su Lado” nos contará acerca de una amenaza en línea muy seria que es llamada RANSOMWARE.

EventsChildren's Day

We are going to show how CAM, Raleigh’s Contemporary Art Museum, and the General Consulate of Mexico celebrated children’s day. This is a special day in Mexico and most Latino Countries.

Eventos

Vamos a mostrar cómo CAM, Museo de arte contemporáneo de Raleigh y el Consulado General de México celebraron el día de los niños. Este es un día especial en México y en la mayoría de los países latinos.

EventsRitmo Latino

The President of Diamante Inc, Roberto Perez, will invite us to an upcoming event called Ritmo Latino.

Eventos

El Presidente de Diamante Inc, Roberto Perez, nos invitan a un evento llamado a Ritmo Latino.

Latin CookingNinos Envueltos

Chef Veronica will teach us how to make the delicious Argentinian dish Niños Envueltos or “Wrapped Children.”

Cocina Latina

Chef Verónica nos enseñará cómo hacer un delicioso plato argentino “Niños envueltos”.

Latino LeaderRoberto Nunez
Our Latino Leader of the Week is Roberto Núñez from Ecuador. He is a Professor at NC State.

Líder Latino
Nuestro líder Latino de la semana es Roberto Núñez de Ecuador. Es profesor de la Universidad NC State.

 

