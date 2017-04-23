HOLA: April 23, 2017
Young Achievers – Duran and Eduardo; Organization – NC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Latin Cooking – Quindim; Latina Leader of the Week – Julia Cardona Mack, Ph.D;
HIGHLIGHTS FROM APRIL 23
Young Latina Achiever
María Duran is Young Latina achiever that right now is persuing her P.hD at UNC.
María Duran es una joven Latina triunfadora que ahora mismo está haciendo su P.hD en UNC.
Young Latino Achiever
We interviewed Jose Eduardo a young Latino that received the Morehead scholarship.
Entrevistamos a Jose Eduardo un joven Latino que recibió la beca de Morehead en UNC.
Latin Cooking
Chef Veronica will teach us how to make a Brazilian dessert called Quindim.
Cocina Latina
La Chef Verónica nos enseñará cómo hacer un postre brasileño llamado Quindim.
Latino organization
We will learn more about the NC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Aprenderemos más acerca de la cámara de Comercio Hispana de Carolina del Norte
Latina Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latina Leader of the week is Julia Cardona Mack, Ph.D. from Puerto Rico. She works at UNC as a professor of the Department of Romance Languages.
Líder Latina de la semana
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestra Líder Latina de la semana es Julia Cardona Mack, Ph.D.de Puerto Rico. Trabaja en UNC como profesora del Departamento de lenguas romances.
