HOLA: April 23, 2017

Young Achievers – Duran and Eduardo; Organization – NC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Latin Cooking – Quindim; Latina Leader of the Week – Julia Cardona Mack, Ph.D;

Click Here to Watch This Week's Episode

HIGHLIGHTS FROM APRIL 23

Young Latina Achiever
María Duran is Young Latina achiever that right now is persuing her P.hD at UNC.

 

María Duran es una joven Latina triunfadora que ahora mismo está haciendo su P.hD en UNC.

 

Young Latino Achiever

We interviewed Jose Eduardo a young Latino that received the Morehead scholarship.

 

Entrevistamos a Jose Eduardo un joven Latino que recibió la beca de Morehead en UNC.

Latin Cooking

Chef Veronica will teach us how to make a Brazilian dessert called Quindim.

 

Cocina Latina

La Chef Verónica nos enseñará cómo hacer un postre brasileño llamado Quindim.

Latino organization

We will learn more about the NC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

 

Aprenderemos más acerca de la cámara de Comercio Hispana de Carolina del Norte

Latina Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latina Leader of the week is Julia Cardona Mack, Ph.D. from Puerto Rico. She works at UNC as a professor of the Department of Romance Languages.

 

Líder Latina de la semana
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestra Líder Latina de la semana es Julia Cardona Mack, Ph.D.de Puerto Rico. Trabaja en UNC como profesora del Departamento de lenguas romances.

 

HOLA: April 23, 2017

GO_Raleigh_sponsor_logo

HOLA_Sponsor_Que-Pasa_290

GOTriangle-primary-color

HolaSponsor_JSFarrin

Railhawks_logo

HOLA: April 23, 2017
HOLA: April 23, 2017

Connect with HOLA NC

  • HOLA Facebook
  • HOLA Twitter
  • HOLA YouTube
  • FOX 50 Facebook

Email

Have an idea for an upcoming show?

Have a comment about HOLA NC you’d like to share with us?

If you would like to connect with HOLA NC via email, please contact us at holanc@fox50.com

 
 