HOLA: April 16, 2017

Events – In the Heights; Organization – Centro Para Familias Hispanas; Latin Cooking – Pastel de Choclo; Latina Leader of the Week – Helosia Portela;

HIGHLIGHTS FROM APRIL 16

Eventsin the heights

UNC students performed the play “In The Heights,” and we had opportunity to speak with one of the directors and several actors.

Eventos

Los estudiantes de UNC realizaron una presentación llamada : “The Heights”, y tuvimos la oportunidad de hablar con uno de los directores y varios actores.

Organizationpara familias hispanas

We wanted to share information about Latino Organizations from around the Triangle. We had the opportunity to talk with the Director of Centro Para Familias Hispanas. She will tell us about the organization and their services.

Organización

Queremos compartir información sobre organizaciones latinas de todo el Triángulo. Tuvimos la oportunidad de hablar con la Directora del Centro Para Familias Hispanas. Ella nos contará sobre la organización y sus servicios.

Latin Cookingpastel de choco

Chef JP will teach us a recipe from Chile called “Pastel de Choclo.”

 

Cocina Latina

Chef JP nos enseñará una receta de Chile llamada “Pastel de Choclo”.

Latina LeaderHeloisa Portela
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latina Leader of the Week is Heloisa Portela from Brazil. She is a licensed professional counselor providing counseling services and psychotherapy.

Líder Latina
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestra líder Latina de la semana es Heloisa Portela de Brasil. Ella es consejera profesional con licencia en servicios de consejería y psicoterapia.

 

