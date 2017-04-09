HOLA: April 9, 2017
Education – Margaret Spellings; Event – NC Society of Hispanic Professionals; Latin Cooking – Surrullitos de Queso; Event – Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Latino Leader – Gilberto Guitarte;
HIGHLIGHTS FROM APRIL 9
Education
Margaret Spellings is the President of the University of North Carolina System. We had the chance to interview her at the 2017 educational summit.
Educación
Margaret Spellings es la Presidenta del sistema de las Universidades de Carolina del Norte. Tuvimos la oportunidad de entrevistarla en la conferencia educativa de 2017.
Events
WRAL anchor and reporter Bryan Mims was the emcee for a NC Society of Hispanic Professionals event. He will talk to us about his experience at this wonderful gathering.
Eventos
El presentador y reportero de WRAL Bryan Mims fue maestro de ceremonias para un evento de la sociedad de profesionales hispanos de Carolina del Norte. Él hablará con nosotros sobre su experiencia en este maravilloso encuentro.
Latin Cooking
Chef JP will teach us how to make “Surrullitos de Queso” – a fried snack from Puerto Rico.
Cocina Latina
Chef JP nos enseñará cómo hacer “Surrullitos de Queso” – un aperitivo frito en Puerto Rico.
Events
Henry Stewart and Andrea Ponce are from the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and they will invite us to their next event.
Eventos
Henry Stewart y Andrea Ponce de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana, nos invitan a su próximo evento.
Latino Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latino Leader is Gilberto Guitarte from Argentina. He is a Director at Tyco Electronics.
Líder Latino
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestro líder Latino es Gilberto Guitarte de Argentina. Es un Director de Tyco Electronics.
