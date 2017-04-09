HOLA: April 9, 2017

Education – Margaret Spellings; Event – NC Society of Hispanic Professionals; Latin Cooking – Surrullitos de Queso; Event – Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Latino Leader – Gilberto Guitarte;

HIGHLIGHTS FROM APRIL 9

EducationMargaret Spellings

Margaret Spellings is the President of the University of North Carolina System. We had the chance to interview her at the 2017 educational summit.

Educación

Margaret Spellings es la Presidenta del sistema de las Universidades de Carolina del Norte. Tuvimos la oportunidad de entrevistarla en la conferencia educativa de 2017.

EventsBryan Mims

WRAL anchor and reporter Bryan Mims was the emcee for a NC Society of Hispanic Professionals event. He will talk to us about his experience at this wonderful gathering.

Eventos

El presentador y reportero de WRAL Bryan Mims fue maestro de ceremonias para un evento de la sociedad de profesionales hispanos de Carolina del Norte. Él hablará con nosotros sobre su experiencia en este maravilloso encuentro.

Latin Cooking

Chef JP will teach us how to make “Surrullitos de Queso” – a fried snack from Puerto Rico.

Cocina Latina

Chef JP nos enseñará cómo hacer “Surrullitos de Queso” – un aperitivo frito en Puerto Rico.

EventsHenry Stewart Andrea Ponce

Henry Stewart and Andrea Ponce are from the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and they will invite us to their next event.

Eventos

Henry Stewart y Andrea Ponce de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana, nos invitan a su próximo evento.

Latino LeaderGilberto Guitarte
Our Latino Leader is Gilberto Guitarte from Argentina. He is a Director at Tyco Electronics.

Líder Latino
Nuestro líder Latino es Gilberto Guitarte de Argentina. Es un Director de Tyco Electronics.

 

