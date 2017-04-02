HOLA: April 2, 2017

Event – Maty Ferrer; Event – Maria Duran; Latin Cooking – Arroz con Pollo; Travel – Chichicastenango; Latino Leader – Andres Musalem;

HIGHLIGHTS FROM APRIL 2

EventsMaty Ferrer

Maty Ferrer, Director of El Centro Para Familias Hispanas, will invite area Latin women to an upcoming mid-April event.

Eventos

Maty Ferrer, Directora del Centro Para Familias Hispanas, invitará a las mujeres Latinas de la zona a un evento el abril próximo.

EventsMaria Duran

María Duran is the Director of “In the Heights,” a great play organized by UNC students.

Eventos

María Duran es la Directora de “In the Heights,” una gran obra organizada por los estudiantes de UNC.

Latin CookingArroz Pollo

Chef JP will teach us how to make Colombian Arroz con Pollo.

 

Cocina Latina

El Chef JP nos enseñará cómo hacer Arroz con Pollo colombiano.

TravelChichicastenango

George LeChevallier will share details of his trip to the small Guatemalan town of Chichicastenango.

Turismo

George LeChevallier compartirá detalles de su viaje al pequeño poblado guatemalteco de Chichicastenango.

Latino LeaderAndres Musalem
Our Latino Leader of the Week is Andres Musalem from Chile. He is a professor at Duke University.

Líder Latino
Nuestro líder Latino de la semana es Andrés Musalem de Chile. Es profesor en la Universidad de Duke.

 

