HOLA: April 2, 2017
Event – Maty Ferrer; Event – Maria Duran; Latin Cooking – Arroz con Pollo; Travel – Chichicastenango; Latino Leader – Andres Musalem;
HIGHLIGHTS FROM APRIL 2
Events
Maty Ferrer, Director of El Centro Para Familias Hispanas, will invite area Latin women to an upcoming mid-April event.
Eventos
Maty Ferrer, Directora del Centro Para Familias Hispanas, invitará a las mujeres Latinas de la zona a un evento el abril próximo.
Events
María Duran is the Director of “In the Heights,” a great play organized by UNC students.
Eventos
María Duran es la Directora de “In the Heights,” una gran obra organizada por los estudiantes de UNC.
Latin Cooking
Chef JP will teach us how to make Colombian Arroz con Pollo.
Cocina Latina
El Chef JP nos enseñará cómo hacer Arroz con Pollo colombiano.
Travel
George LeChevallier will share details of his trip to the small Guatemalan town of Chichicastenango.
Turismo
George LeChevallier compartirá detalles de su viaje al pequeño poblado guatemalteco de Chichicastenango.
Latino Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latino Leader of the Week is Andres Musalem from Chile. He is a professor at Duke University.
Líder Latino
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestro líder Latino de la semana es Andrés Musalem de Chile. Es profesor en la Universidad de Duke.
