HOLA: March 26, 2017
Transportation – Juan Carlos Erickson; Literature – Magical Realism; Latin Cooking – Envueltos de Choclo; Events – Tamale Festival; Latino Leader of the Week – Miguel Chavez;
HIGHLIGHTS FROM MARCH 26
Transportation
Sponsored By: GO Raleigh
Juan Carlos Erickson from Go Triangle will talk to us about workshops that are available to community organizations.
Transporte
Patrocinado por: GO Raleigh
Juan Carlos Erickson de Go Triangle nos contará sobre los talleres que están disponibles para las organizaciones de la comunidad.
Literature
We are going to discuss magical realism, which is a literary genre that is famous in Latin America writing.
Literatura
Vamos a hablar sobre realismo mágico, que es un género literario que es famoso en la literatura de América Latina.
Latin Cooking
Chef JP will teach us how to make Envueltos de Choclo/Maiz or “wrapped corn.”
Cocina Latina
Chef JP nos enseñará cómo hacer Envueltos de Choclo/maíz.
Events
We covered the Tamale Festival organized by the City of Raleigh.
Eventos
Cubrimos el Festival del Tamal que fue organizado por la ciudad de Raleigh.
Latino Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latino Leader of the Week is Miguel Chavez from Peru. He is the Director of Engineering at Eaton Corporation.
Líder Latino
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestro líder Latino de la semana es Miguel Chavez de Perú. Él es el Director de ingeniería de Eaton Corporation.
