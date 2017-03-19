HOLA: March 19, 2017
Music – Latin Jazz; Transportation – GO Raleigh; Latin Cooking – Soup; Activities – Dance; Latina Leader – Cecilia Martinez Gallardo;
HIGHLIGHTS FROM MARCH 19
Music
We are going to learn about Latin Jazz.
Música
Vamos a aprender sobre Jazz Latino.
Transportation
Sponsored By: GO Raleigh
Kelly from GO Raleigh is going to share how easy and affordable it is to use the public transportation.
Transporte
Patrocinado por: GO Raleigh
Kelly de Raleigh GO va a compartir lo fácil y económico es utilizar el transporte público.
Latin Cooking
Chef JP will teach us how to make a soup that is very popular in Central and South America.
Cocina Latina
Chef JP nos enseñará cómo hacer una sopa muy popular de Centro y Sur América.
Activities
We are going to show a dance from a group of Venezuelan women that live in the Triangle.
Ocupaciones
Vamos a mostrar un grupo de danza de mujeres venezolanas que viven en el triángulo.
Latina Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latina Leader of the Week is Cecilia Martinez Gallardo from Mexico. She is a Professor of Political Science at UNC.
Líder Latina
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestra líder Latina de la semana es Cecilia Martínez Gallardo de México. Ella es profesora de Ciencias políticas en UNC.
