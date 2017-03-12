HOLA: March 12, 2017

Travel – Antigua; Travel – Lake Atitlan; Events – Tamale Festival; Latin Cooking – Choco Flan; Latina Leader of the Week – Karina Rodriguez;

Click Here to Watch This Week's Episode

HIGHLIGHTS FROM MARCH 12

TravelAntigua

George LeChevallier will tell us about the beautiful Guatemalan city of Antigua.

 

Turismo

George LeChevallier nos contará sobre la bella ciudad guatemalteca de Antigua.

TravelLake Atitlan

We will explore another famous tourist locale in Guatemala – Lake Atitlan.

 

Turismo

Vamos a explorar otro lugar turístico en Guatemala – Lago Atitlan.

EventsTamale Festival

The City of Raleigh will share information about the upcoming Tamale Festival.

 

Eventos

La Ciudad de Raleigh nos compartirá información sobre el próximo Festival del tamal.

Latin CookingChoco Flan

Chef Veronica will teach us how to make the delicious dessert Choco Flan.

 

Cocina Latina

La Chef Verónica nos enseñará cómo hacer el delicioso postre de Choco Flan.

Latin LeaderKarina Rodríguez
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latina Leader of the Week is Karina Rodriguez from Peru. She has a Ph.D and works as a biologist at NHIS.

Líder Latina
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestra líder Latina de la semana es Karina Rodríguez de Perú. Ella tiene un doctorado y trabaja como bióloga en NHIS.

 

HOLA: March 12, 2017

GO_Raleigh_sponsor_logo

HOLA_Sponsor_Que-Pasa_290

GOTriangle-primary-color

HolaSponsor_JSFarrin

Railhawks_logo

HOLA: March 12, 2017
HOLA: March 12, 2017

Connect with HOLA NC

  • HOLA Facebook
  • HOLA Twitter
  • HOLA YouTube
  • FOX 50 Facebook

Email

Have an idea for an upcoming show?

Have a comment about HOLA NC you’d like to share with us?

If you would like to connect with HOLA NC via email, please contact us at holanc@fox50.com

 
 