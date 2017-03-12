HOLA: March 12, 2017
Travel – Antigua; Travel – Lake Atitlan; Events – Tamale Festival; Latin Cooking – Choco Flan; Latina Leader of the Week – Karina Rodriguez;
HIGHLIGHTS FROM MARCH 12
Travel
George LeChevallier will tell us about the beautiful Guatemalan city of Antigua.
Turismo
George LeChevallier nos contará sobre la bella ciudad guatemalteca de Antigua.
Travel
We will explore another famous tourist locale in Guatemala – Lake Atitlan.
Turismo
Vamos a explorar otro lugar turístico en Guatemala – Lago Atitlan.
Events
The City of Raleigh will share information about the upcoming Tamale Festival.
Eventos
La Ciudad de Raleigh nos compartirá información sobre el próximo Festival del tamal.
Latin Cooking
Chef Veronica will teach us how to make the delicious dessert Choco Flan.
Cocina Latina
La Chef Verónica nos enseñará cómo hacer el delicioso postre de Choco Flan.
Latin Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latina Leader of the Week is Karina Rodriguez from Peru. She has a Ph.D and works as a biologist at NHIS.
Líder Latina
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestra líder Latina de la semana es Karina Rodríguez de Perú. Ella tiene un doctorado y trabaja como bióloga en NHIS.
