HOLA: February 5, 2017
Transportation – David Eatman; Art – Macondo; Art – Cornelio Campos; Latin Cooking – Passion Fruit Mouse; Latino Leader – David Elizondo;
HIGHLIGHTS FROM JANUARY 29, 2017
Transportation
Sponsored by: Go Raleigh
David Eatman from Go Raleigh will talk to us about the new renovations to their station.
Transporte
Patrocinado por: Go Raleigh
David Eatman de Go Raleigh va a hablar con nosotros sobre la nueva renovación de la estación.
Art
We interviewed Sherry Devries and Margaret DeMont from the Durham Arts Council. They will speak to us about the exhibit Macondo: A Journey through Magical Realism.
Arte
Entrevistamos a Sherry Devries y Margaret DeMont de el Durham Arts Council. Nos hablaran sobre la exposición Macondo: un viaje a través del realismo mágico.
Art
We interview the Mexican Painter Cornelio Campos.
Arte
Entrevistamos a el pintor Mexicano Cornelio Campos.
Latin Cooking
Chef Veronica will teach us how to make Passion Fruit Mousse.
Cocina Latina
La chef Verónica nos enseñará a preparar mousse de maracuyá
Latino Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latino Leader is from Mexico, David Elizondo. He is the Director of International Businesses at Quanta Technology.
Líder Latino
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestro líder Latino es de México, David Elizondo. Él es el Director de negocios internacionales en Quanta Technology.
