HOLA: February 5, 2017

Transportation – David Eatman; Art – Macondo; Art – Cornelio Campos; Latin Cooking – Passion Fruit Mouse; Latino Leader – David Elizondo;

HIGHLIGHTS FROM JANUARY 29, 2017

TransportationDavid Eatman
Sponsored by: Go Raleigh

David Eatman from Go Raleigh will talk to us about the new renovations to their station.

Transporte
Patrocinado por: Go Raleigh

David Eatman de Go Raleigh va a hablar con nosotros sobre la nueva renovación de la estación.

ArtMacando

We interviewed Sherry Devries and Margaret DeMont from the Durham Arts Council. They will speak to us about the exhibit Macondo: A Journey through Magical Realism.

Arte

Entrevistamos a Sherry Devries y Margaret DeMont de el Durham Arts Council. Nos hablaran sobre la exposición Macondo: un viaje a través del realismo mágico.

ArtCornelio Campos

We interview the Mexican Painter Cornelio Campos.

 

Arte

Entrevistamos a el pintor Mexicano Cornelio Campos.

Latin CookingPassion Fruit Mousse

Chef Veronica will teach us how to make Passion Fruit Mousse.

 

Cocina Latina

La chef Verónica nos enseñará a preparar mousse de maracuyá

Latino LeaderDavid Elizondo
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latino Leader is from Mexico, David Elizondo. He is the Director of International Businesses at Quanta Technology.

Líder Latino
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestro líder Latino es de México, David Elizondo. Él es el Director de negocios internacionales en Quanta Technology.

 

