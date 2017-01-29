HOLA: January 29, 2017
Transportation – Juan Carlos Erickson; Latino Art – Macondo; Latin Cooking – Bifes a la Criolla; Information – Human Trafficking; Latina Leader – Linda Cendales;
HIGHLIGHTS FROM JANUARY 29, 2017
Transportation
Sponsored by: Go Triangle
Juan Carlos Erickson from Go Triangle will tell us about a transportation initiative that we can use in the future.
Transporte
Patrocinado por: Go Triangle
Juan Carlos Erickson de Go Triangle nos dirá sobre una iniciativa de transporte que podemos utilizar en el futuro.
Latino Art
We interviewed the curators of the art exhibition “Macondo: A Journey Through Magical Realism,” which is currently at the Durham Arts Council.
Arte Latino
Entrevistamos a los curadores de la exposición de arte “Macondo: un viaje a través del realismo mágico,” que está actualmente en el Durham Arts Council
Latin Cooking
Chef Veronica will teach us an Argentinian recipe that is very close to her heart – Bifes a la Criolla.
Cocina Latina
Chef Verónica nos enseñará una receta Argentina que está muy cerca de su corazón – Bifes a la Criolla.
Information
Sponsored by: Project No Rest
Human Trafficking is a very serious problem that is occurring across North Carolina. We will discuss this problem and what we need to learn about the crime.
Información
Patrocinado por: Project No Rest
El Tráfico Humano es un problema muy grave que está ocurriendo en Carolina del Norte. Vamos a discutir este problema y lo que tenemos que aprender sobre este crimen.
Latina Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latina Leader of the week is Linda Cendales from Colombia. She is a one of the first surgeons to complete a hand transplant in North Carolina.
Líder Latina
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestra líder Latina de la semana es Linda Cendales de Colombia. Ella es una de los primeros cirujanos en realizar un trasplante de mano en Carolina del Norte
