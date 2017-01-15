HOLA: January 15, 2017

HIGHLIGHTS FROM JANUARY 15, 2017

Latino Leader

Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers



The Latino Leader of the Week is Alexander Perez, he is Chief of Pancreatic Surgery at Duke.



Líder Latino

Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas



El líder Latino de la semana es Alexander Pérez, jefe de cirugía pancreática en Duke.

Zumba

Zumba is a dance fitness program that was created in 1990s by Colombian dancer and choreographer Alberto Perez. We will show an new version called Zumba Toning.

Zumba

Zumba es un programa de ejercicios de danza que se creó en la década de los noventa por el bailarín Colombiano y coreógrafo Alberto Pérez. Mostraremos una nueva versión llamada Zumba toning.

Latin Cooking



Chef Veronica will teach us how to make Alfajores – a very popular dessert in many Hispanic countries.

Cocina Latina

La Chef Verónica nos enseñará cómo hacer Alfajores – un postre muy popular en muchos países de habla hispana.

Health

Many people want to eat healthier in the New Year. We invited a nutritionist to share information about the nutritional food chart.

Salud

Muchas personas quieren comer más sano en el año nuevo. Hemos invitado a un nutricionista para compartir información sobre la tabla nutricional.

Exercise

For their New Year’s Resolution, many people want to start exercising more. Ana DeLanghe, a local Argentinian, will teach us some exercises that we can do at home.

Ejercicio

Para la resolución de año nuevo, muchas personas quieren empezar a hacer más ejercicio. Ana DeLanghe, un Argentina local, nos enseñará algunos ejercicios que podemos hacer en casa.