HOLA: January 15, 2017
Latino Leader – Alexander Pérez; Zumba – Alberto Pérez; Latin Cooking – Alfajores; Health – Food Chart; Exercise – Ana DeLanghe;
HIGHLIGHTS FROM JANUARY 15, 2017
Latino Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
The Latino Leader of the Week is Alexander Perez, he is Chief of Pancreatic Surgery at Duke.
Líder Latino
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
El líder Latino de la semana es Alexander Pérez, jefe de cirugía pancreática en Duke.
Zumba
Zumba is a dance fitness program that was created in 1990s by Colombian dancer and choreographer Alberto Perez. We will show an new version called Zumba Toning.
Zumba
Zumba es un programa de ejercicios de danza que se creó en la década de los noventa por el bailarín Colombiano y coreógrafo Alberto Pérez. Mostraremos una nueva versión llamada Zumba toning.
Latin Cooking
Chef Veronica will teach us how to make Alfajores – a very popular dessert in many Hispanic countries.
Cocina Latina
La Chef Verónica nos enseñará cómo hacer Alfajores – un postre muy popular en muchos países de habla hispana.
Health
Many people want to eat healthier in the New Year. We invited a nutritionist to share information about the nutritional food chart.
Salud
Muchas personas quieren comer más sano en el año nuevo. Hemos invitado a un nutricionista para compartir información sobre la tabla nutricional.
Exercise
For their New Year’s Resolution, many people want to start exercising more. Ana DeLanghe, a local Argentinian, will teach us some exercises that we can do at home.
Ejercicio
Para la resolución de año nuevo, muchas personas quieren empezar a hacer más ejercicio. Ana DeLanghe, un Argentina local, nos enseñará algunos ejercicios que podemos hacer en casa.
Have an idea for an upcoming show?
Have a comment about HOLA NC you’d like to share with us?
If you would like to connect with HOLA NC via email, please contact us at holanc@fox50.com