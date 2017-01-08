HOLA: January 8, 2017
Travel – Barcelona; Architecture – Antoni Gaudí; Latin Cooking – Tortilla Española; Latino Leader – Benjamin Calvo;
HIGHLIGHTS FROM JANUARY 8, 2017
Travel
George LeChevallier will share with us his experience in Barcelona and will teach us about this beautiful city.
Viaje
George LeChevallier compartirá con nosotros su experiencia en Barcelona y nos enseñará acerca de esta bella ciudad.
Architecture
Antoni Gaudí was a Spanish Catalan architect from Reus and he was part of the Catalan Modernista movement. We will learn more about his wonderful architecture and his beautiful work
Arquitectura
Antoni Gaudí fue un arquitecto Catalán Español de Reus que formó parte del movimiento modernista catalán. Vamos a aprender más de su maravillosa arquitectura y su hermoso trabajo.
Latin Cooking
Chef Veronica will teach us how to make Tortilla Española.
Cocina Latina
La Chef Veronica nos enseñará a preparar Tortilla Española
Latino Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latino Leader of the week is from Bolivia, Benjamin Calvo. He is the Director of the Gastrointestinal Multidisciplinary Oncology Program at UNC-Chapel Hill
Líder Latino
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestro líder latino de la semana es de Bolivia, Benjamin Calvo. Es director del programa de Oncología multidisciplinaria gastrointestinal en UNC Chapel Hill ras.
