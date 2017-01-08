HOLA: January 8, 2017

Travel – Barcelona; Architecture – Antoni Gaudí; Latin Cooking – Tortilla Española; Latino Leader – Benjamin Calvo;

Click Here to Watch This Week's Episode

HIGHLIGHTS FROM JANUARY 8, 2017

Travelbarcelona

George LeChevallier will share with us his experience in Barcelona and will teach us about this beautiful city.

Viaje

George LeChevallier compartirá con nosotros su experiencia en Barcelona y nos enseñará acerca de esta bella ciudad.

Architecturegaudi

Antoni Gaudí was a Spanish Catalan architect from Reus and he was part of the Catalan Modernista movement. We will learn more about his wonderful architecture and his beautiful work

Arquitectura

Antoni Gaudí fue un arquitecto Catalán Español de Reus que formó parte del movimiento modernista catalán. Vamos a aprender más de su maravillosa arquitectura y su hermoso trabajo.

Latin Cookingtortilla-espanola

Chef Veronica will teach us how to make Tortilla Española.

Cocina Latina

La Chef Veronica nos enseñará a preparar Tortilla Española

Latino Leaderbenjamin-calvo
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latino Leader of the week is from Bolivia, Benjamin Calvo. He is the Director of the Gastrointestinal Multidisciplinary Oncology Program at UNC-Chapel Hill

Líder Latino
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestro líder latino de la semana es de Bolivia, Benjamin Calvo. Es director del programa de Oncología multidisciplinaria gastrointestinal en UNC Chapel Hill ras.

 

HOLA: January 8, 2017

GO_Raleigh_sponsor_logo

HOLA_Sponsor_Que-Pasa_290

GOTriangle-primary-color

HolaSponsor_JSFarrin

Railhawks_logo

HOLA: January 8, 2017
HOLA: January 8, 2017

Connect with HOLA NC

  • HOLA Facebook
  • HOLA Twitter
  • HOLA YouTube
  • FOX 50 Facebook

Email

Have an idea for an upcoming show?

Have a comment about HOLA NC you’d like to share with us?

If you would like to connect with HOLA NC via email, please contact us at holanc@fox50.com

 
 