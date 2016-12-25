HOLA: December 25, 2016
Events – Posadas and Pastorelas; Information – María DeGuzmán; Latin Cooking – Pan de Jamón; Latino Leader – Gabriel Szulik;
HIGHLIGHTS FROM DECEMBER , 2016
Events
We attended Raleigh’s celebration of Posadas and Pastorelas and we will tell you about this Christmas tradition celebrated by many Mexican Catholics.
Eventos
Asistimos a la celebración de una Posadas y pastorela de Raleigh y le contaremos más acerca de esta tradición navideña celebrada por muchos católicos mexicanos.
Information
Professor María DeGuzmán will explain the meaning behind the term “Chicago.”
Información
La profesora María DeGuzmán explicará el significado detrás del término “Chicago”.
Latin Cooking
Venezuelans make a special bread called Pan de Jamón that is enjoyed during the holidays.
Cocina Latina
Los venezolanos hacen un pan especial llamado Pan de Jamón que se disfruta durante las Festividades.
Latino Leader
Our Latino leader of the week is Gabriel Szulik from Argentina. He is the VP of Renewal Programs at Red Hat.
Líder Latino
Nuestro líder latino de la semana es Gabriel Szulik de Argentina. El es VP de programas de renovación en Red Hat.
