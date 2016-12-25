HOLA: December 25, 2016

Events – Posadas and Pastorelas; Information – María DeGuzmán; Latin Cooking – Pan de Jamón; Latino Leader – Gabriel Szulik;

Click Here to Watch This Week's Episode

HIGHLIGHTS FROM DECEMBER , 2016

Eventsposadas-and-pastorelas

We attended Raleigh’s celebration of Posadas and Pastorelas and we will tell you about this Christmas tradition celebrated by many Mexican Catholics.

Eventos

Asistimos a la celebración de una Posadas y pastorela de Raleigh y le contaremos más acerca de esta tradición navideña celebrada por muchos católicos mexicanos.

Informationmaria-de-guzman - history

Professor María DeGuzmán will explain the meaning behind the term “Chicago.”

 

Información

La profesora María DeGuzmán explicará el significado detrás del término “Chicago”.

Latin Cookingpan-de-jamon

Venezuelans make a special bread called Pan de Jamón that is enjoyed during the holidays.


Cocina Latina

Los venezolanos hacen un pan especial llamado Pan de Jamón que se disfruta durante las Festividades.

Latino Leadergabriel-szulik
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latino leader of the week is Gabriel Szulik from Argentina. He is the VP of Renewal Programs at Red Hat.


Líder Latino
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestro líder latino de la semana es Gabriel Szulik de Argentina. El es VP de programas de renovación en Red Hat.

 

HOLA: December 25, 2016

GO_Raleigh_sponsor_logo

HOLA_Sponsor_Que-Pasa_290

GOTriangle-primary-color

HolaSponsor_JSFarrin

Railhawks_logo

HOLA: December 25, 2016
HOLA: December 25, 2016

Connect with HOLA NC

  • HOLA Facebook
  • HOLA Twitter
  • HOLA YouTube
  • FOX 50 Facebook

Email

Have an idea for an upcoming show?

Have a comment about HOLA NC you’d like to share with us?

If you would like to connect with HOLA NC via email, please contact us at holanc@fox50.com

 
 