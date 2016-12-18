HOLA: December 18, 2016

Bilingualism – Gerardo Santoyo; La Posada – Michel Duval; Events – Tree of Hope; Latin Cooking – Dulce de Lechosa; Latina Leader – Montse Fuentes;

HIGHLIGHTS FROM DECEMBER 18, 2016

Bilingualismgerardo-santoyo

Gerardo Santoyo will explain the importance of bilingualism for our children.


Bilingüismo

Gerardo Santoyo explicará la importancia del bilingüismo para nuestros hijos.

La Posadamichel-duval

Que Pasa newspaper celebrated the 10th anniversary of La Posada. We interviewed the international actor and singer Michel Duval who performed at the event.

La Posada

El periódico Que Pasa celebró el décimo aniversario de la Posada. Entrevistamos al actor y cantante internacional Michel Duval, quien actuó en el evento.

Eventstree-of-hope

Diamante Inc helped people in need celebrate Christmas during their Tree of Hope event.


Eventos

Diamante Inc ayudó a gente necesitada en celebrar la Navidad durante su evento de Arbolito de esperanza.

Latin Cookingdulce-de-lechosa-2

Chef JP will teach us how to make Dulce de Lechosa (Papaya) – a holiday dessert from Venezuela.


Cocina Latina

El chef JP nos enseñará cómo hacer Dulce de Lechosa (Papaya) un postre de las festividades en Venezuela.

Latina Leadermontse-fuentes
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latina leader of the week is Montse Fuentes from Spain. She is the Head of the Department of Statistics at NC State University.


Líder Latina
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestra líder Latina de la semana es Montse Fuentes de España. Ella es la jefa del Departamento de estadística de la Universidad NC State.

 

