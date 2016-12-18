HOLA: December 18, 2016
Bilingualism – Gerardo Santoyo; La Posada – Michel Duval; Events – Tree of Hope; Latin Cooking – Dulce de Lechosa; Latina Leader – Montse Fuentes;
HIGHLIGHTS FROM DECEMBER 18, 2016
Bilingualism
Gerardo Santoyo will explain the importance of bilingualism for our children.
Bilingüismo
Gerardo Santoyo explicará la importancia del bilingüismo para nuestros hijos.
La Posada
Que Pasa newspaper celebrated the 10th anniversary of La Posada. We interviewed the international actor and singer Michel Duval who performed at the event.
La Posada
El periódico Que Pasa celebró el décimo aniversario de la Posada. Entrevistamos al actor y cantante internacional Michel Duval, quien actuó en el evento.
Events
Diamante Inc helped people in need celebrate Christmas during their Tree of Hope event.
Eventos
Diamante Inc ayudó a gente necesitada en celebrar la Navidad durante su evento de Arbolito de esperanza.
Latin Cooking
Chef JP will teach us how to make Dulce de Lechosa (Papaya) – a holiday dessert from Venezuela.
Cocina Latina
El chef JP nos enseñará cómo hacer Dulce de Lechosa (Papaya) un postre de las festividades en Venezuela.
Latina Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latina leader of the week is Montse Fuentes from Spain. She is the Head of the Department of Statistics at NC State University.
Líder Latina
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestra líder Latina de la semana es Montse Fuentes de España. Ella es la jefa del Departamento de estadística de la Universidad NC State.
Have an idea for an upcoming show?
Have a comment about HOLA NC you’d like to share with us?
If you would like to connect with HOLA NC via email, please contact us at holanc@fox50.com