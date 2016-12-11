HOLA: December 11, 2016
Traditions – Winter Holidays; Organizations – NC SLI; Latino Cooking – Quinoa; Information – María DeGuzmán; Latina Leader – Petra Hager;
HIGHLIGHTS FROM DECEMBER 11, 2016
Traditions
At an early age, some area kids are learning about being global citizens. We are going to show how they are learning about different cultures celebrating winter holidays like Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Christmas.
Tradiciones
Algunos niños del área a una temprana edad están aprendiendo sobre ser ciudadanos globales. Vamos a mostrar cómo están aprendiendo sobre diferentes culturas celebrando las festividades de invierno como Hanukkah, Kwanzaa y Navidad.
Organizations
We interviewed the Executive Director of NC SLI, who will tell us more about how this organization helps Latino students.
Organización
Entrevistamos a el Director Ejecutivo de NC SLI, quien nos dirá más acerca de cómo esta organización ayuda a los estudiantes latinos.
Latin Cooking
Quinoa is a healthy grain that has been used in Peru for years. Chef Veronica will teach us how to use it in a delicious soup that is sure to keep you warm during cold weather.
Cocina Latina
La quinua es un grano saludable que se ha utilizado en Perú durante años. La Chef Verónica nos enseñará cómo usarlo en una deliciosa sopa que nos mantendrá caliente durante el frío.
Information
Professor Maria DeGuzman will explain what the new term LatinX means.
Información
La profesora María DeGuzmán explicará lo que significa el nuevo término LatinX.
Latina Leader

Our Latina Leader of the week is Petra Hager from Mexico. She is the Director at the Millbrook Human Services Center.
Líder Latina

Nuestra líder latina de la semana es Petra Hager de México. Ella es la directora del centro de servicios humanos de Millbrook
