Bones: The Final Chapter

The final chapter of BONES, the long-running series beloved by millions of fans around the world, will premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 3 on FOX. The 12-episode run will celebrate the inventive series and bring the storylines of Brennan (Emily Deschanel), Booth (David Boreanaz) and the Jeffersonian-FBI team to a close, allowing the show’s loyal fans to say goodbye to these indelible characters. Throughout the final chapter, fans will see the return of fan-favorite guest stars and squinterns, as well as an old flame from one of the team’s past. Fans also will experience a wedding, follow an epic serial killer storyline, go undercover in a lumberjack competition and see Booth and Brennan’s marriage get put to the test. As always, new guest stars will be introduced, as well as a final round of gory murders, from which brand-new investigations will arise.