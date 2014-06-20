The clock ticks again with 24: LEGACY, the next evolution of the Emmy Award-winning “24.” From Emmy Award-winning executive producer Howard Gordon (“Homeland,” “24: Live Another Day”), Academy Award- and Emmy Award-winning executive producer Brian Grazer (“A Beautiful Mind,” “24”), writers and executive producers Manny Coto and Evan Katz (“24,” “24: Live Another Day”), director and executive producer Stephen Hopkins (“24”) and executive producer and original series star Kiefer Sutherland, 24: LEGACY chronicles an adrenaline-fueled race against the clock to stop a devastating terrorist attack on United States soil – in the same real-time format that has propelled this genre-defining series. Six months ago in Yemen, an elite squad of U.S. Army Rangers, led by Sergeant ERIC CARTER (Corey Hawkins, “Straight Outta Compton”), killed terrorist leader Sheik Ibrahim Bin-Khalid. In the aftermath, Bin-Khalid’s followers declared a fatwah against Carter, his squad and their families, forcing them into federal witness protection. But a recent attempt on Carter’s own life makes it clear to him that his team is now exposed.